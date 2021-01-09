Washburn, Kansas State start semester late due to COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State and Washburn universities will begin the spring semester online as the pandemic rages. The first two weeks will be virtual at Kansas State, but it isn’t clear when in-person learning will resume at Washburn. Dr. JuliAnn Mazachek, vice president of academic affairs at Washburn, said in a statement that the decision about classes will be reviewed weekly and that “the university will return to face-to-face classes as soon as possible.” Kansas State said in a statement that the goal was to mitigate continued spread of COVID-19.
