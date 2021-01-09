McCormack scores 17 as No. 6 Kansas edges Oklahoma, 63-59

MANHATTAN, Kan. (K-State Athletics) – Kansas State sophomore Phillip Brooks and true freshman Deuce Vaughn have been named All-Americans by Phil Steele, the organization has announced. Brooks was named to the third team as a punt returner, while Vaughn was an honorable mention pick at running back.

Brooks, who earned his first-career All-America designation, averaged 23.7 yards on 11 punt returns with a pair of touchdowns as his average would have led the nation and set a school record if he had one more attempt to meet the NCAA required minimum of returns.