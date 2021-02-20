McGuirl does it all to end K-State skid by beating TCU

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Mike McGuirl scored 16 points, grabbed nine rebounds and distributed five assists and Kansas State ended it’s 13-game losing streak by beating TCU 62-54. Following Mike Miles’ three-point play giving TCU a 51-46 lead with 5:01 left to play, the Wildcats scored 10 straight and never looked back. The game marked the the first time in February that K-State faced an unranked opponent, snapping a streak of five straight against a Top-25 team. RJ Nembhard led TCU with 14 points and Miles scored 13.

