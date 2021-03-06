McGuirl scores 17 as K-State holds off Iowa State 61-56

MANHATTAN, Kansas (AP) — Mike McGuirl scored 12 of his 17 points in the second half as Kansas State turned aside Iowa State 61-56 to conclude the regular season.

McGuirl drained a 3 with 1:41 remaining to give Kansas State a 10-point lead and the Wildcats held on. DaJuan Gordon added 12 points and Nijel Pack 10 Kansas State.

Jalen Coleman-Lands scored 19, making 3 of 9 from 3-point range, to lead Iowa State and Solomon Young added 18 points.

The Cyclones have lost 17 straight games and fell to 0-11 on the road.

