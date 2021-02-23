McGuirl’s big second half lifts Kansas State past Oklahoma

Oklahoma competes against K-State at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas on February 23, 2021.

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) – Mike McGuirl scored 19 points, hitting three straight 3s in the final minutes, and Kansas State took down No. 7 Oklahoma 62-57.

The Sooners led by six with three minutes to play, before McGuirl took over. He hit the three 3s and Kansas State took a 3-point lead. The Wildcats (7-18, 3-13 Big 12) didn’t lose the lead after that point.

Davion Bradford scored 13 points and DaJuan Gordon had 11 as Kansas State beat a top 10 opponent at home for the first time in three years, beating then no. 4 Oklahoma.

