McGuirl’s big second half lifts Kansas State past Oklahoma

Wildcats

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Oklahoma competes against K-State at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas on February 23, 2021.

 MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) – Mike McGuirl scored 19 points, hitting three straight 3s in the final minutes, and Kansas State took down No. 7 Oklahoma 62-57.

The Sooners led by six with three minutes to play, before McGuirl took over. He hit the three 3s and Kansas State took a 3-point lead. The Wildcats (7-18, 3-13 Big 12) didn’t lose the lead after that point.

Davion Bradford scored 13 points and DaJuan Gordon had 11 as Kansas State beat a top 10 opponent at home for the first time in three years, beating then no. 4 Oklahoma.  

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

NBA Stats

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories