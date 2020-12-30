Miguel hits game-winning 3; Kansas State beats Omaha 60-58

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Selton Miguel made a game-winning 3-pointer with 9.6 seconds left as Kansas State held off Omaha for a 60-58 victory.

Sam’i Roe missed a 3-pointer for Omaha (2-8) to end it. Miguel finished with 11 points with three 3s on 3-of-14 shooting from the field.  

Mike McGuirl had 13 points and six assists to lead Kansas State (5-5), which has won four of its last five.

Ayo Akinwole had 19 points and Roe added 12, and the pair made three 3-pointers apiece for Omaha.

Akinwole’s two free throws gave the Mavericks a 58-57 lead with 17 seconds remaining.

