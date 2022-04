MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Freshman guard Cam Carter is leaving the Southeastern Conference to join the Wildcats.

Carter entered the transfer portal April 12, and committed to Jerome Tang’s squad the a week later.

Carter averaged 2.2 points per game, and had a career-high 15 against Alabama. He worked his way into the starting lineup for four games, before moving back to the bench.

This is Tang’s second transfer in two days. LSU’s Jerrell Colbert committed to the ‘Cats on April 17.