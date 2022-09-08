MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) – Missouri and Kansas State are meeting Saturday for the first time since the Tigers bolted for the SEC prior to the 2012 season.

Both hope 2-0 starts will propel them into tough conference schedules.

But the game also has major ramifications beyond the win-loss record because the two schools are constantly tangling for recruits.

Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz is trying to prove his program is turning the corner while Wildcats coach Chris Klieman believes a team that returns most of its stars from last season can contend for a conference title this season.

The Tigers and Wildcats have met 97 times but not since 2011, the year before Missouri departed for the SEC. The Tigers have not won in Manhattan since 2009.