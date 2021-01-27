Mitchell 33 for No. 2 Baylor in 107-59 rout over K-State

Kansas State guard Selton Miguel (2) attempts a shot between Baylor forward Flo Thamba (0) and Baylor guard Matthew Mayer (24) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Jerry Larson)

WACO, Texas (AP) – Davion Mitchell made seven 3-pointers while scoring a career-high 31 points, MaCio Teague added 18 points and No. 2 Baylor rolled past Kansas State 107-59.

The Bears moved to 15-0 with their second lopsided victory over Kansas State. Baylor last month became the first opponent since 1992 to score 100 points at Kansas State in a 31-point victory.

Nijel Pack had 11 points for 5-12 Kansas State, which has lost its last eight games.

It is the first time since 1978-79 that Baylor twice scored 100 points against the same opponent in the same season.