MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – A handful of Kansas State University Wildcat football players plan to hit the transfer portal.

Quarterback Will Howard plans to transfer. Click here for the story on Howard’s decision.

The next most significant name on the list of announcements is running back Treshaun Ward. Ward, a former Florida State running back who played just one year for the Wildcats, will look elsewhere, according to On3 Sports.

He ran for 643 yards in eleven games for Kansas State. He also racked up 129 receiving yards and seven total touchdowns.

K-State redshirt sophomore quarterback Jake Rubley and redshirt sophomore wide receiver Shane Porter will both also explore other options this offseason. Both players announced their decision on social media Monday afternoon.

Rubley, a four-star prospect out of high school from Highlands Ranch, Colorado, played significant snaps just once for Kansas State. He saw the field for a limited time in K-State’s 2022 regular season loss to TCU. Additionally, he saw the field against South Dakota in 2022 and Houston in 2023.

In total, Rubley only attempted six passes in his three-year career as a Wildcat. He redshirted as a true freshman in 2021.

Porter also redshirted in 2021, before playing in 13 games for Kansas State on special teams in 2022. He saw the field on special teams regularly again in the 2023 season. Shane Porter is the younger brother of Seth Porter, a K-State team captain in the 2023 season who is in his final year of eligibility.

K-State finished the regular season 8-4 and is waiting to find out its bowl game destination.