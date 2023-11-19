Nassau, The Bahamas (KSNT) – K-State men’s basketball is 0-2 against ranked opponents to start the 2023-24 season.

The Wildcats lost to No. 12 Miami on Sunday in the championship game of the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship. The Hurricanes left with the trophy after a 91-83 victory.

Former Wildcat Nijel Pack scored 28 against his old team. K-State’s Cam Carter matched him with 28 of his own, while three other Wildcats finished in double figures on the score sheet.

Arthur Kaluma contributed a double-double with 18 points and 12 rebounds.

K-State falls to 3-2 on the year.

A three-point shooting drought hurt the Wildcats as they drained only four of their 28 attempts from beyond the arc.

Tang’s team returns to action on Wednesday, Nov. 22 with a home game against Central Arkansas.