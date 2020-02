MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) – Jared Butler scored 20 points and No. 1 Baylor extended its school-record winning streak to 19 games, beating Kansas State 73-65.

MaCio Teague added 15 points and Davion Mitchell scored 13 for the Bears, who are 9-0 in Big 12 play. That’s the best start in league play by any Big 12 team since 2011.

Xavier Sneed tied a career high with 23 points, Cartier Diarra scored 11 and Makol Mawien had 10 for the Wildcats, who lost to Baylor for the first time since 2017.