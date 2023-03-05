MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Shaylee Gonzales scored 21 points and No. 12 Texas smothered Kansas State 80-52 to win a share of the Big 12 Conference championship for the first time since 2004 as the regular season came to an end on Saturday.

The Longhorns (23-8, 14-4) share the title with Oklahoma, but the defending tournament champions take the No. 1 seed into the league tournament because they swept the Sooners.

Texas is 19-0 when holding teams under 60 points.

Taylor Jones added 17 points on 7-of-9 shooting for Texas and DeYona Gaston had 17 with nine rebounds. Rori Harmon had 12 assists.

Serena Sundell had 12 points for the Wildcats (16-15, 5-13), the ninth-seed in the Big 12 Tournament, taking on Texas Tech Wednesday in Kansas City. Sarah Shematsi added 11 points.

Texas took control early, scoring the first eight points of the game and led 20-9 after one quarter as Gonzales scored nine points. A 9-0 run in the second quarter pushed the lead to 29-11 and then the Longhorns scored the last 10 points to lead 39-14 at the half.

The Wildcats shot 26% (5 of 19) and had 15 turnovers that were turned into 16 points.

Adding two quarters holding an opponent to single digits pushed the Texas total to 21 for the season.

