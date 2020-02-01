No. 12 West Virginia beats K-State, Huggins moves past Rupp

Kansas State forward Xavier Sneed (20) goes to pass the ball as he is defended by West Virginia forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. (11) and guard Miles McBride (4), and Kansas State guard David Sloan (4), behind, looks on during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Morgantown, W.Va. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (AP) – Derek Culver scored 19 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to lead No. 12 West Virginia to a 66-57 victory over Kansas State on Saturday.

The win moved West Virginia’s Bob Huggins past Kentucky’s Adolph Rupp into seventh place all time in Division I with 877 career victories.

The Mountaineers bounced back from a loss at Texas Tech on Wednesday. They improved to 11-0 at home and ended a three-game losing streak to Kansas State. Xavier Sneed scored 11 points to lead Kansas State.

The Wildcats have lost five straight road games.

