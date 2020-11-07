MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) – No. 14 Oklahoma State and Kansas State are preparing to play a big game with each team coming off its first Big 12 loss.
Even though they missed the chance for a November matchup of squads without a conference defeat, the outcome between the Cowboys and Wildcats could have a significant impact on who plays in the Big 12 championship game.
This Saturday is the only one in November when all 10 conference teams are scheduled to play. No. 17 Iowa State is the only other Big 12 team with just one conference loss.
The Cyclones are home against Baylor.
LATEST STORIES:
- ‘I could not be prouder,’ Obama, other U.S. politicans congratulate President-elect Biden on victory
- Councilman Brandon Johnson tests positive for COVID-19, Mayor and others in quarantine
- No. 19 Oklahoma looks to stay in range of Big 12 leaders against winless Kansas
- No. 14 Oklahoma St and K-State square off after 1st B12 loss
- Photos, video show celebrations in cities across US after Joe Biden victory