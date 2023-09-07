MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) – No. 16 Kansas State gets a visit from Troy on Saturday as it tries to build some momentum for a trip to old Big 12 rival Missouri the following week.

The Trojans are coming off a win over Stephen F. Austin in their opener.

The Wildcats are led by quarterback Will Howard, who threw two touchdown passes while running for a score and catching a TD pass in a Week 1 romp over Missouri State.

Troy running back Kimani Vidal ran for a school-record 248 yards on just 25 carries in its opener.