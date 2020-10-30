No. 16 K-State goes after 5th straight win at West Virginia

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) – Sixteenth-ranked Kansas State will go after its fifth straight win Saturday at West Virginia.
The first-place Wildcats are led on offense by a pair of freshmen: quarterback Will Howard and running back Deuce Vaughn.
Kansas State is looking for a 5-0 start in the Big 12 for the first time since 2014.
Fourth-place West Virginia already has two league losses and this will be its best remaining chance to get back into contention.
The Mountaineers are coming off a 34-27 loss at Texas Tech, while Kansas State beat rival Kansas 55-14.
