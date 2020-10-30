No. 16 K-State goes after 5th straight win at West Virginia

Kansas State wide receiver Chabastin Taylor (13) catches a long pass under pressure from Kansas safety Kenny Logan Jr. (1) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Manhattan, Kan. Kansas State won 55-14. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) – Sixteenth-ranked Kansas State will go after its fifth straight win Saturday at West Virginia.

The first-place Wildcats are led on offense by a pair of freshmen: quarterback Will Howard and running back Deuce Vaughn.

Kansas State is looking for a 5-0 start in the Big 12 for the first time since 2014.

Fourth-place West Virginia already has two league losses and this will be its best remaining chance to get back into contention.

The Mountaineers are coming off a 34-27 loss at Texas Tech, while Kansas State beat rival Kansas 55-14.

