No. 17 Cyclones rout Kansas St 45-0 behind Purdy’s 3 TDs

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Brock Purdy passed for 236 yards and three touchdowns, and No. 17 Iowa State beat Kansas State 45-0 for its most lopsided win over the Wildcats in 77 years.

Breece Hall was Iowa State’s leading rusher with 135 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries.

The Cyclones hadn’t had such a wide winning margin against the Wildcats since they beat them 48-0 in 1943.

It was their biggest win over a Big 12 opponent since beating Kansas 45-0 three years ago. Iowa State improved to 6-2 overall and 6-1 in the Big 12, matching the school record for conference wins. Kansas State had won 11 of the previous 12 meetings

