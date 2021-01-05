No. 18 Texas Tech tops K-State 82-71 for 1st Big 12 home win

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) – Terrence Shannon Jr. beat the first-half buzzer with a jumper on his way to 22 points, Mac McClung added 16 and No. 18 Texas Tech beat Kansas State 82-71.

Marcus Santos-Silva scored 11 of his 14 points in the first half as the Red Raiders picked up their first conference home victory after losing two.

Nigel Pack, one of three freshmen making a seventh straight start for Kansas State, scored 15 of his season-high 17 points in the first half.

Fellow freshman Selton Miguel matched his season high with 17.

