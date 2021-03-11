No. 2 Baylor holds off K-State 74-68 in Big 12 quarters

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — MaCio Teague scored 24 points, Davion Mitchell added 23 and second-ranked Baylor held on to beat Kansas State 74-68 and avoid what would have been one of the biggest upsets in the history of the Big 12 Tournament.

The top-seeded Bears didn’t put the game away until Kansas State threw away a pass in the final minute with a chance to make it a one-possession game.

The Bears advanced to play No. 12 Oklahoma State in the semifinals.

Nijel Pack led the Wildcats with six 3-pointers and 18 points.

