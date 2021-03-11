No. 2 Baylor holds off K-State 74-68 in Big 12 quarters

Baylor’s Matthew Mayer, left, blocks a shot by Kansas State’s DaJuan Gordon (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the second round of the Big 12 Conference tournament in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, March 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — MaCio Teague scored 24 points, Davion Mitchell added 23 and second-ranked Baylor held on to beat Kansas State 74-68 and avoid what would have been one of the biggest upsets in the history of the Big 12 Tournament.

The top-seeded Bears didn’t put the game away until Kansas State threw away a pass in the final minute with a chance to make it a one-possession game.

The Bears advanced to play No. 12 Oklahoma State in the semifinals.

Nijel Pack led the Wildcats with six 3-pointers and 18 points.