No. 2 Baylor rebounds with 85-66 win over Kansas State

Kansas State guard David Sloan (4) drives the ball against Baylor guard Devonte Bandoo (2) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/ Jerry Larson)

WACO, Texas (AP) — No. 2 Baylor bounced back in a big way from its first Big 12 loss.

Matthew Mayer had a season-high 19 points to lead five players in double figures as the Bears never trailed in an 85-66 win over Kansas State.

The Bears were coming off a three-point home loss to Kansas that ended their Big 12-record 23-game winning streak.

They had a 34-point lead with four minutes to go against the Wildcats.

They didn’t make another field goal after that with the starters on the bench. Cartier Diarra had 19 points to lead K-State.

The Wildcats are 0-8 in February and host No. 1 Kansas on Saturday.

Baylor forward Freddie Gillespie (33) tries to break up the rebound by Kansas State forward Levi Stockard III (34) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/ Jerry Larson)

Baylor guard Davion Mitchell (45) attempts a shot in front of Kansas State forward Levi Stockard III (34) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/ Jerry Larson)

Kansas State guard David Sloan (4) drives the ball against Baylor guard Devonte Bandoo (2) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/ Jerry Larson)

Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber calls to his players in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Baylor, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/ Jerry Larson)

Kansas State guard DaJuan Gordon (3) passes the ball past Baylor guard Matthew Mayer (24) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/ Jerry Larson)

Kansas State guard DaJuan Gordon (3) scores against Baylor guard Jared Butler (12) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/ Jerry Larson)

Baylor forward Freddie Gillespie (33) holds off Kansas State forward Antonio Gordon (11) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/ Jerry Larson)

LATEST STORIES: