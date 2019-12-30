No. 21 Navy seeks to run over Kansas State in Liberty Bowl

Kansas State’s Skylar Thompson (10) passes the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Texas Tech, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Lubbock, Texas. (Brad Tollefson/Lubbock Avalanche-Journal via AP)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – No. 21 Navy is seeking to match a program single-season record by earning its 11th win as it faces Kansas State in the Liberty Bowl at Memphis, Tennessee.

Kansas State will be trying to slow down Navy’s top-ranked rushing attack. Navy quarterback Malcolm Perry has run for 1,804 yards. Perry is 116 yards away from the Football Bowl Subdivision single-season record for yards rushing by a quarterback.

Northern Illinois’ Jordan Lynch ran for 1,920 yards in 2013.

This game matches two of the nation’s most improved teams. Navy won just three games last season and Kansas State only five.

