Live Now
Watch live: 2020 New Year celebrations around the world

No. 23 Navy defeats Kansas State in Liberty Bowl, 20-17

Wildcats

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (KSNW) – Navy freshman Bijan Nichols hit a 21-yard field goal in the game’s final seconds to lead the Midshipmen to a 20-17 victory against the Kansas State Wildcats on Tuesday in the Liberty Bowl.

Navy outran the Wildcats 416 yards to 156.

Navy QB Malcolm Perry passed for one TD and 98 yards on eight attempts to complement 213 yards on the ground.

K-State’s sole touchdown came on a rush from K-State QB Skylar Thompson.

The Wildcats finish the season at 8-5 under first-year head coach, Chris Klieman.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories