No. 23 Navy defeats Kansas State in Liberty Bowl, 20-17

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (KSNW) – Navy freshman Bijan Nichols hit a 21-yard field goal in the game’s final seconds to lead the Midshipmen to a 20-17 victory against the Kansas State Wildcats on Tuesday in the Liberty Bowl.

Navy outran the Wildcats 416 yards to 156.

Navy QB Malcolm Perry passed for one TD and 98 yards on eight attempts to complement 213 yards on the ground.

K-State’s sole touchdown came on a rush from K-State QB Skylar Thompson.

The Wildcats finish the season at 8-5 under first-year head coach, Chris Klieman.