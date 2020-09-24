No. 3 Oklahoma seeks payback against Kansas State

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) passes in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri State Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, Pool)

Oklahoma nearly had its College Football Playoff hopes derailed with an upset loss to Kansas State last year.

A loss this year would again put the third-ranked Sooners on the edge of elimination.

Kansas State is at risk of a tailspin after opening the season with a loss to Arkansas State.

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler, a redshirt freshman who is getting some early Heisman Trophy buzz, can build on a strong performance against Missouri State.

