No. 3 Oklahoma seeks payback against Kansas State

Oklahoma nearly had its College Football Playoff hopes derailed with an upset loss to Kansas State last year.
A loss this year would again put the third-ranked Sooners on the edge of elimination.
Kansas State is at risk of a tailspin after opening the season with a loss to Arkansas State.
Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler, a redshirt freshman who is getting some early Heisman Trophy buzz, can build on a strong performance against Missouri State.
