MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas State will take on eighth-ranked TCU this weekend in a Big 12 matchup.

The undefeated Horned Frogs have won three consecutive games over Top 25 teams for the first time in school history. They are home Saturday against 17th-ranked Kansas State, which is 5-1 overall and coming off an open date. They are the Big 12 co-leaders at 3-0 each. The game time is at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on FOX Sports Networks.

The league’s only other ranked teams play each other with No. 20 Texas at No. 11 Oklahoma State. The Cowboys are coming off a double-overtime loss at TCU.

Kansas plays at Baylor, and West Virginia goes to Texas Tech.