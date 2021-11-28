Nowell leads K-State to convincing 84-42 win over N. Dakota

MANHATTAN, KS – NOVEMBER 09: Head coach Bruce Weber of the Kansas State Wildcats points out instructions against the Kennesaw State Owls during the first half on November 9, 2018 at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

MANHATTAN, Kansas (AP) – Markquis Nowell scored 18 points with five assists, Nijel Pack drained four 3-pointers to score 16 points and five players reached into double figures as Kansas State demolished North Dakota 84-42.

Mike McGuirl and Kaosi Ezeagu each scored 15 points and Mark Smith 11 for the Wildcats, who snapped a two-game skid in a big way.

Paul Bruns scored 16 points to lead North Dakota (2-5), which lost a fourth straight. Bentiu Panoam added 10 points. The Fighting Hawks shot 29% and were 3-for-31 from distance.