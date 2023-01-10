MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Markquis Nowell scored 20 points and found Keyontae Johnson for an alley-oop dunk with 38 seconds left as No. 11 Kansas State University held off Oklahoma State University 65-57 on Tuesday night.

Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell (1) celebrates a three-point basket against Oklahoma State during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Manhattan, Kan., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Kansas State forward Keyontae Johnson reacts after Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell hit a 3-pointer against Oklahoma State during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Manhattan, Kan., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Oklahoma State guard John-Michael Wright (51) and Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell (1) chase a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Manhattan, Kan., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Oklahoma State forward Tyreek Smith (23) pulls next to Kansas State guard Tykei Greene, right,during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Manhattan, Kan., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell (1) is congratulated by Kansas State guard Cam Carter (5) after hitting a free throw near the end of their game against Oklahoma State during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Manhattan, Kan., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Johnson added 12 points, and Desi Sills had 11 for the Wildcats (15-1, 4-0 Big 12), who won their ninth straight and matched their victory total from last season. Predicted to finish last in the Big 12, K-State went from unranked last week to just outside the top 10 in the AP poll.

“We didn’t play well in the first half, but we were only down two,” K-State coach Jerome Tang said. “Up to this point of the season, we’ve been the hunters, and now we have the number in front of our name. We challenged the guys to play with a smile and win the second half.”

Kalib Boone scored 23 points, and Caleb Asberry had 15 for the Cowboys (9-7, 1-3), who have lost three of four, all by 10 points or fewer.

“We came into a difficult environment, which is expected when you are playing the hottest team in the country,” Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton said.

K-State led by 10 points in the second half before the Cowboys made it close in the closing minutes. Johnson’s slam put K-State ahead 62-57, and the Wildcats closed it out at the free-throw line.

“That’s what happens when you have dudes,” Tang said. “I would love to tell you I drew that up, but I didn’t. He caught it with one hand, and that was big-time guys making big-time plays at big-time moments.”

Oklahoma State held K-State to its worst shooting performance of the year. The Wildcats went 21 of 50 (35.6%). However, the Cowboys were even worse, going 22 of 66 (33.3%). K-State scored its fewest points in a Big 12 game thus far but also gave up its fewest.

“I feel like we were switching up our defense, so it was tough on them, but they were tough on us too,” Asberry said. “We started playing more through Kalib, and he produced for us like he usually does, which got us back in it.”

Nowell made five 3-pointers and had seven assists and five rebounds.

BIG PICTURE

Oklahoma State: Avery Anderson (11.1 points per game) was limited to 13 minutes because of a wrist injury and was held scoreless. Once he’s fully healthy, the Cowboys’ offense should get a nice boast.

K-State: The Wildcats’ next two games — at No. 17 TCU and against second-ranked rival Kansas — should give them a better feel for where they stand in the Big 12.

UP NEXT

Oklahoma State: At Baylor on Saturday.

K-State: At TCU on Saturday.

