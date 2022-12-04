MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – It’s official, K-State football will be playing powerhouse Alabama in the Sugar Bowl.

The announcement came Sunday alongside the rest of the typical New Year’s Six bowl games. Except for this season, since New Year’s Day falls on a Sunday, the highly-touted bowl games will be spread out.

The College Football Playoff committee decided the four teams to make the playoff will be Georgia, Michigan, TCU and Ohio State, in that order. With Alabama out of the playoff, the Crimson Tide moved to the Sugar Bowl.

K-State secured the automatic bid for the Sugar Bowl as the Big 12 Champions, an honor the Wildcats secured Saturday in an overtime win over TCU.

The Sugar Bowl takes the champion of the Big 12 and SEC (unless the champion makes the College Football Playoff.)

K-State finished the regular season 10-3, 8-2 in conference play. The Crimson Tide finished 10-2, 7-2 in conference play with losses to LSU and Tennessee.

The Sugar Bowl is scheduled for December 31 with an 11 a.m. kickoff. The bowl game is in Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, home of the New Orleans Saints.