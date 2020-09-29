Oklahoma’s upset loss to Kansas St. opens up Big 12 race

Oklahoma running back Seth McGowan (1) carries between Kansas State defensive end Spencer Trussell (40) and linebacker Daniel Green (22) in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki).

It took one week for the Big 12 to bring just a little more strangeness to the year 2020.

Five-time defending conference champion Oklahoma opened league play with a shocking home loss to Kansas State, perhaps opening the door for another program to finally step in and claim the title.

Iowa State can put Oklahoma’s season on the ropes Saturday when the Cyclones host the Sooners. Iowa State beat the Sooners in 2017 and lost to them by a point in 2019.

