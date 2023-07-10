Kansas State’s Nick Goodwin during an NCAA baseball game on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Colin E Braley)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — A Kansas City-area athlete is heading to the MLB farm system.

St. Thomas Aquinas alum and Kansas State University shortstop Nick Goodwin was selected by the Toronto Blue Jays in the 7th round with the 214th overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft.

In three years, Goodwin was a three-time All-Big 12 Honorable Mention honoree and tied the school’s freshman home run record with 10 in 2021.

In his junior season, Goodwin hit .285 with 63 hits, 36 walks, 12 home runs and 57 RBIs, career highs in each of those categories.

At St. Thomas Aquinas, Goodwin helped the Saints reach the Kansas 5A state championship, where they fell to Seaman from Topeka.

MLB.com projects Goodwin as a second baseman or utility.