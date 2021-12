While it is a chilly start to Monday, we have slight improvements from Sunday morning. Most of us will warm from the teens and 20s this morning to the upper 40s and lower 50s by the afternoon. The farther south you are today the warmer your day will be.

Winds begin to switch throughout the day as a weak cold front moves into the state. This front will not overly impact our temperatures much in the big picture, but it will keep northern Kansas a bit cooler. Southerly winds turn out of the north/northeast, picking up at times with gusts up to 20-25 mph. This is mainly a possibility across far northern Kansas.