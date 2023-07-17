WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The one-million-dollar winner take all tournament, The Basketball Tournament, returns to Koch Arena on July 19.

Sixteen teams from across the country are competing in the Wichita Regional. A few teams have already arrived in Wichita to get some practices under their belt.

Kansas State’s alumni team, the Purple and Black, hosted an open practice at Wichita Collegiate. Fans were able to catch a sneak peek of the action ahead of their first game.

“It means everything to me because I played there for four years,” said former Kansas State guard Kamau Stokes. “I won a lot, and the fans came to every game. They showed out, so we are doing it more for them than anything.”

The practice also allowed guys to build chemistry, an important detail when you have a roster featuring Wildcats from 2022, 2014, and 2011.

“It starts with relationships and just being able to stay connected with our guys throughout their careers,” explained Purple and Black head coach Jordan Henriquez-Roberts. “It’s always been so organic with us, and whether the guys show up or not, they always give me their honest opinion on their schedules.”

The Purple and Black start their TBT journey on Thursday night against DaGuys STL. Tip-off inside Koch Arena is set for 7 p.m.