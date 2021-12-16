Nebraska QB Adrian Martinez transfers to K-State

LINCOLN, NE – OCTOBER 30: Quarterback Adrian Martinez #2 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers passes against the Purdue Boilermakers in the first half at Memorial Stadium on October 30, 2021 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

MANHATTAN, KS (KSNW) – The Wildcats have a new quarterback on their roster, former Nebraska QB Adrian Martinez announced on social media that he is transferring to Kansas State.

Martinez started 38 games at Nebraska dating back to 2018. He was also a three time team captain for the Huskers.

In four seasons at Nebraska, Martinez, a dual-threat, 6-foot-2, 212-pounder passed for 8,491 yards and 45 touchdowns with 30 interceptions. He also rushing for an additional 2,301 yards and 35 touchdowns. 

The Huskers finished 3-9 this season. Martinez passed for 2,863 yards, with 14 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He rushed for 525 yards and 13 touchdowns.

