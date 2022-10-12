MIAMI, Fla. (KSNW) — Former Kansas State University (K-State) quarterback Skylar Thompson is slated to make his first career start with the Miami Dolphins against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

With both starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater in concussion protocol, the Miami Dolphins will turn to the rookie to take snaps under center.

Thompson played five seasons for K-State, starting 40 total games. He is the only passer in Kansas State history with 6,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards in his career.

He was drafted in the seventh round by the Dolphins and earned a spot on the roster following the NFL preseason.

Tagovailoa has not played or practiced since Sept. 29, when he was briefly hospitalized following a tackle where he hit his head on the turf. The Dolphins then turned to Bridgewater, who was injured on the first play of last week’s game against the New York Jets.

After Bridgewater left the game, Thompson went in and played well, completing 19-of-33 passes for 166 yards and one interception in a 40-17 loss.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday that Bridgewater will likely be available on Sunday, but he will back up Thompson rather than get the start over him.

The Dolphins are hoping a familiar face for Kansans will be along to help Thompson, as ESPN reports former Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill will practice on Wednesday after he left Sunday’s game with an injury.

Sunday’s game is scheduled for 12 p.m. and will air on Fox.