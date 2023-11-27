MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas State University football will have a new starting quarterback in 2024.

Will Howard plans to enter the transfer portal after four seasons with the Wildcats, according to multiple reports, including ESPN, On3 and 247 Sports.

Howard saw the field in all of his four years at K-State. He broke the program record for passing touchdowns.

Howard is not the only K-State player to announce his plans to transfer before the Wildcats’ bowl game. Three others from Klieman’s roster, including a running back and another quarterback, also plan to leave the program.

He threw for nearly 6,000 yards in his K-State career. He tallied 48 passing touchdowns and 19 rushing touchdowns.

Howard’s story is one of loyalty and battling through adversity at Kansas State. After being thrown into the fire as a true freshman, when Skylar Thompson got injured, Howard was not discouraged by a rocky beginning to his college career. The Wildcat quarterback played in five more games as a sophomore in 2021.

After the 2021 season, he elected to stay at Kansas State despite the program bringing in Nebraska transfer Adrian Martinez, presumably to start in front of him. He earned the starting job when Martinez battled an injury and ultimately led K-State football to its first Big 12 title since 2012.

K-State is expected to turn to Wichita native and four-star prospect Avery Johnson for its bowl game and the 2023 season. Johnson appeared in seven games for the ‘Cats in his true freshman season in 2023.