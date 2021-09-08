Road construction updates for K-State football season

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas State University fans are ready to refill the Bill, but road construction could cause more gameday traffic.

Reconstruction of Kimball Ave. between Candlewood Drive and Seth Child Road (K-113), west of Bill Snyder Family Stadium, has reduced traffic on Kimball to two lanes. For incoming southbound traffic, the exit off Seth Child Road approaching Kimball is closed. Fans driving from the north are asked to continue south to Claflin Road before exiting Seth Child and take College Avenue to the stadium.

After games, law enforcement will divert eastbound traffic on Kimball for a short time to allow exiting football traffic to use both lanes through the construction zone onto Scenic Drive out to K-18 and I-70. Also, the northbound entrance ramp to Seth Child is closed, so traffic wishing to go northbound will be diverted at Browning Ave. to Marlatt Ave., then west to Seth Child.

The rebuilding of the intersection of Kimball and College at Bill Snyder Family Stadium was completed in the spring. All lanes and entrances to the parking lots at the stadium are fully open. The portion of construction on Kimball is expected to be completed in mid-October.

The other major construction in progress is the Wildcat Creek bridge replacement on Fort Riley Blvd. (K-18) near the intersection of Richards Drive. Traffic has been reduced to two lanes in that area. The project is expected to be completed in mid-November.

All parking lots around Bill Snyder Family Stadium open at 1 p.m. Saturday, five hours prior to kickoff.