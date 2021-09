Kansas State defensive back Russ Yeast (2) grabs the face mask of Oklahoma State wide receiver Tay Martin (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt)

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Spencer Sanders completed 22 of 34 passes for 344 yards and two touchdowns, leading Oklahoma State to a 31-20 victory over No. 25 Kansas State.

Jaylen Warren rushed for 123 yards on 27 carries and added 81 yards on four receptions for Oklahoma State (4-0, 1-0 Big 12). Sanders also scored a rushing touchdown and Oklahoma State’s defense stifled Kansas State’s potential comeback.