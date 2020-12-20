‘See you in September’: QB Skylar Thompson returning to Kansas State in 2021

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — After suffering a season-ending shoulder injury, Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson will be returning to Manhattan in 2021.

Thompson made the announcement Sunday on Twitter, saying: “I believe in coach [Chris] Klieman and what we are doing here, and I want to be a part of it.”

Thompson posted 626 passing yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions in three games this fall.

To my K-State Family:

First and foremost, I want to thank my family, friends, coaches and teammates for the love and support they’ve given me throughout my career. Words cannot express the gratitude I have for you, and it’s a blessing to call you family.

In the third game of the season, I suffered an injury that cut my senior campaign short. Although the past couple of months have been very challenging, I’m thankful for having gone through this process. It has given me the opportunity to learn, see the game from a different perspective, and it has opened my eyes to the many other blessings in my life. God’s plan is far greater than my understanding, and I trust in that with all my heart.

In saying that, this minor setback has lit a fire inside of me, and I’m more determined than I have ever been. I believe in Coach Klieman and what we are doing here, and I want to be part of it. Kansas State University means a lot to me, and I am ready to give it my all for one more season in front of the best fans in the country.

See you in September.

Skylar Thompson