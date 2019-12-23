Seven Wildcats earn postseason accolades from Phil Steele

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) – Led by Second Team All-American kick returner Joshua Youngblood, Kansas State had seven players earn postseason honors from Phil Steele on Monday.

In addition to being an All-American, Youngblood was named a First Team All-Big 12 performer, while defensive end Wyatt Hubert was also a first-team pick. Left tackle Scott Frantz and place kicker Blake Lynch were named to the second team, and center Adam Holtorf, defensive end Reggie Walker and punter Devin Anctil were on the third team.

Youngblood picked up his sixth All-America designation this year. He was named to ESPN’s lone All-America team, while he has also been named a Second Team All-American by CBS Sports and the Football Writers Association of America, a Freshman All-American by The Athletic and a True Freshman All-American by 247Sports. The Tampa, Florida, native has a nation-best three kickoff-return touchdowns, while his 38.1-yard average would rank first in the nation if he had two more attempts to meet the NCAA required minimum.

Hubert was also a first team all-conference pick by both the league’s coaches and Associated Press as he ranked second in the Big 12 sacks and eighth in tackles for loss. Frantz earned his third All-Big 12 honor as he was also a second-team pick by the coaches and AP, while Lynch earned his second accolade after being an honorable mention pick by the league’s coaches.

Holtorf and Walker also earned honorable mention accolades from the league’s coaches prior to the honor from Phil Steele, while Anctil was a second-team selection by both the coaches and AP.

Kansas State faces Navy next Tuesday, December 31, in the 61st Annual AutoZone Liberty Bowl inside Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis, Tennessee. The game, which is slated for a 2:50 p.m. kick, will be shown nationally on ESPN.

