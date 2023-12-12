KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — It was only a week ago that Nae’Qwan Tomlin was still a part of the Kansas State basketball team.

He was dismissed on Dec. 6, entered the transfer portal soon after and now multiple reports have surfaced that he’s chosen Memphis with the opportunity to play by next semester.

Tomlin was serving a suspension at K-State after being arrested in a Manhattan, Kansas, bar district in late October for disorderly conduct.

The Riley Country court granted him diversion, and with the steps he was making the following month, Tomlin was allowed back with the team.

He was still suspended from playing but could sit on the bench during games.

A source told WDAF-TV that Tomlin’s parents were expecting him to be reinstated by either the Dec. 2 game versus North Alabama or the Dec. 5 game against Villanova.

Instead, he sat on the bench for both and was seen celebrating with the team in the stands after the overtime win over Nova.

The following day, Dec. 6, K-State students gathered on campus at the university president’s lawn, urging Richard Linton to reinstate Tomlin.

Only a few hours later, the administration announced his dismissal. This sparked a lot of conversation online about how fair this was to Tomlin and the team.

On Dec. 7, head coach Jerome Tang released a video to show how much K-State means to him and that he was praying for Tomlin during this time.

Tang and assistant Jareem Dowling also neutralized a protest that was planned after the dismissal was public.

His statement was clear, he wanted K-State fans to move forward and “spread love.”

That Friday, Dec. 8, Linton released a statement defending the choice to dismiss Tomlin.

He wrote, “… the NCAA Board of Governors has required each member institution to adopt a ‘serious misconduct policy’ covering a number of potential allegations, including Title IX.”

Despite the same NCAA Board of Governors that overlooks Memphis, the Tigers quickly made a move on Tomlin in the portal and rapidly landed him.

He will be eligible to play in January, per mid-season transfer rules.