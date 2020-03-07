Sneed pours in 31, K-State snaps month-long skid 79-63

MANHATTAN, Kansas (AP) — Xavier Sneed scored 31 points, went 10-of-21 from the field and hit four 3’s as Kansas State defeated Iowa State 79-63, winning for the first time since January 29 to end a 10-game losing skid.
Kansas State led by as many as 26 in the win.
Solomon Young scored 17 for Iowa State, which has lost five of its last six games.
