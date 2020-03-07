Sneed pours in 31, K-State snaps month-long skid 79-63

Kansas State forward Makol Mawien, front, rebounds against Iowa State guard Terrence Lewis, back, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Manhattan, Kan., Saturday, March 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

MANHATTAN, Kansas (AP) — Xavier Sneed scored 31 points, went 10-of-21 from the field and hit four 3’s as Kansas State defeated Iowa State 79-63, winning for the first time since January 29 to end a 10-game losing skid.

Kansas State led by as many as 26 in the win.

Solomon Young scored 17 for Iowa State, which has lost five of its last six games.

