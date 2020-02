AMES, Iowa (AP) – Solomon Young scored 20 points, Terrence Lewis added 12 points off the bench, and Iowa State held off Kansas State for a 73-63 win.

The Cyclones led by as many as 21 points and played the final 13 minutes, 46 seconds without star guard Tyrese Haliburton – who sustained an injury seconds before halftime.

Cartier Diarra scored 24 points to lead the Wildcats, who used a 13-3 run to pull within four points with 7:54 remaining but could get no closer.