Strong second half carries UNLV past K-State, 68-58

MANHATTAN, Kan. (K-State Athletics) – UNLV used a strong start to the second half to break open a tight game, as the Runnin’ Rebels avenged their 2019 home loss to Kansas State with a 68-58 win on Saturday night in front of a limited capacity crowd of 910 fans at Bramlage Coliseum. 

Leading 31-30 at halftime, UNLV (1-4) connected on 3-pointers on 3 consecutive possessions to open the second half to take 42-30 lead at the first media timeout at the 15:58 mark. The 3-point spree ignited an 18-9 overall run by the Runnin’ Rebels that opened up a 49-39 lead with just over 12 minutes to play.

K-State (1-3) slowly chipped away at the deficit, as senior Mike McGuirl converted on a pair of free throws with 5:55 to play that closed the gap to 56-53. However, the Wildcats couldn’t go ahead after several defensive stops, as a pair of 3-pointers from junior David Jenkins, Jr., started an 8-0 run that enabled UNLV to close out the game. 

Jenkins connected on 7 of the Runnin’ Rebels’ 12 3-point field goals on the day, including 5 in the second half, as he led all scorers with 25 points on 9-of-17 field goals in 30 minutes of action. Fellow junior Bryce Hamilton added 18 points on 8-of-15 shooting with a team-high 8 rebounds and 6 assists in 35 minutes, while Wichita native Caleb Grill scored 12 points on 5-of-8 field goals, which included a pair of 3-pointers. 

For the game, UNLV converted on 52 percent of its field goals (26-of-50), including 44.4 percent (12-of-27) from 3-point range. The Runnin’ Rebels shot 50 percent or better in each half.

K-State could never sustain any offensive momentum, shooting a season-low 36.1 percent (22-of-61) from the field, including 29.2 percent (7-of-24) from 3-point range. 

McGuirl was lone Wildcat to score in double figures, posting 17 points on 5-of-13 shooting, including 2-of-5 from 3-point range, and a 5-of-6 effort from the free throw line. Sophomore DaJuan Gordon and freshman Nijel Pack each added 9 points, while Pack dished out a season-best 7 assists with zero turnovers and 5 rebounds. Sophomore Antonio Gordon tied a career-high with a team-best 9 rebounds.

K-State is scheduled to continue its homestand on Friday night, as the Wildcats host Milwaukee (0-0) at 7 p.m., CT at Bramlage Coliseum. The game will air on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

