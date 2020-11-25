Sturtz’s double-double helps send Drake past Kansas State

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) – Garrett Sturtz scored 15 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Drake to an 80-70 victory over Kansas State in a basketball season opener. Sturtz made all three of his field-goal attempts and 9 of 10 free throws, including four in the final 1:19 when the Bulldogs made 10 straight from the line to pull away.

Tremell Murphy scored 12 points with seven rebounds and Shanquan Hemphill added 10 points, including a dunk to put Drake ahead for good with 7:24 remaining.

Wildcats senior Mike McGuirl scored a career-high 22 points on 8-of-15 shooting and DaJuan Gordon, a sophomore, tied his personal best with 15 points.

