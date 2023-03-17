GREENSBORO, N.C. (KSNT) — Jerome Tang is refusing to take it for granted.

The first-year head coach has led the Wildcats to a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament in his first year as head coach. He’s soaking in the March Madness experience.

“Just extremely thankful and blessed to be here,” Tang said.

Tang took time to thank the guys who hired him at K-State.

“I want to thank [Athletic Director] Gene Taylor for believing in me and President [Richard] Linton,” Tang said. “For a kid from Trinidad to have an opportunity like this, to be a part of this March Madness, it’s really really special.”

Tang and the Wildcats take the floor to play Montana State at 8:40 p.m. on Friday. The game will be broadcast on CBS.