WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Going into his second season at the helm of the Kansas State basketball program, Jerome Tang has set the bar for success in Manhattan.

The former Baylor assistant reached the Elite 8 last season, coming three points shy of a Final Four appearance. Heading into his second season, he believes it’s possible for the Wildcats to cut down the nets at the end of the year.

“I believe that I’m in the best place in the world, and we can win National Championships and compete for National Championships every year,” Tang said during Big 12 Media Days Wednesday. “I want to do my part to put us in that position.”

One big question looming for the Wildcats will be how the roster will shake out. Tang will have to replace the production lost by point guard Markquis Nowell — who left for the NBA at the end of last season.

The Wildcats will turn to Tylor Perry, a decorated transfer from North Texas, to help fill that role. Tang spoke highly of Perry since he’s been on campus.

“He smiles every day, and people just love being around him,” Tang said of Perry. “He may be the best shooter in America. So that is the basketball side of things. But just the personality and how he brings people together is really special.”

It won’t be an easy road for Kansas State. The Big 12 got significantly deeper with the addition of Houston, UCF and Cincinnati, making the conference one of the best in the country.

“Well, we have been the best basketball league in the country for a while now, and we will continue to be the elite basketball league in America,” Tang said. “What’s exciting is that every kid out there wants to compete against the best, and so they’re going to want to come play in the Big 12. We have the best coaches, the best environments, and you have the best players, and the results speak for themselves.”

“That is super exciting moving forward. Excited about the new teams that are coming in and the great venues we’re going to get to play in. I’m excited about being part of growth, and when you can walk around and know that you are the very best at what you do, it just gives you extra confidence.”

The Kansas State Wildcats will begin their season with an exhibition game against Emporia State on Nov. 1, and the regular season begins on Nov. 6 against Southern California in Las Vegas at the Hall of Fame Series.