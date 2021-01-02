TCU beats Kansas State 67-60 for fifth straight win

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — RJ Nembhard scored 21 points and TCU held on for a 67-60 victory over Kansas State for the Horned Frogs’ fifth straight victory.

Nembhard was 8-of-16 shooting with Kevin Easley making 8 of 9 free throws and adding 12 points.

Mike Miles scored 11 points with five assists and Kevin Samuel pulled down 10 rebounds.

DaJuan Gordon scored 18 points with seven rebounds for Kansas State, Davion Bradford added 14 points and nine rebounds and fellow freshman Nijel Pack added 12 points.

Mike McGuirl, the only senior on the roster, scored 13 points with six assists.