Teague scores 23, No. 2 Baylor beats Kansas State 100-69

Wildcats

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — MaCio Teague had 23 points and 10 rebounds, Davion Mitchell scored 20 points and No. 2 Baylor beat Kansas State 100-69. Jared Butler had 14 points and 13 assists for his first career double-double with the Bears, and Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua scored 13 points. Antonio Gordon led the Wildcats with 23 points on 9-of-9 shooting, and Selton Miguel scored 14 points. This was the first game for Baylor in a week after the school paused team activity due to COVID-19 protocols.

