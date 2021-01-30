Texas A&M gets 1st win at K-State; Pack has 8 3s in loss

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Jay Jay Chandler and Savion Flagg scored 14 points each and Texas A&M withstood a 3-point barrage from Kansas State’s Nijel Pack in the second half to win 68-61, the Aggies’ first win at Manhattan. Pack, a freshman point guard playing in his second game after missing four because of COVID-19 protocols, made eight 3-pointers, going 7 of 9 from the arc in the second half on his way to a career-high 26 points. His only two-point field goal, a floater with 2:12 left, put the Wildcats up three. But Kansas State struggled thereafter with Texas A&M’s pressure in losing its eighth straight.

