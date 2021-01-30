Texas A&M gets 1st win at K-State; Pack has 8 3s in loss

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Miles McBride scored 18 points to help No. 14 West Virginia beat Kansas State 69-47 on Saturday in the Mountaineers’ first game in two weeks because of COVID-19 protocols.

Jalen Bridges added 12 points and Taz Sherman had 10 for West Virginia. Mike McGuirl led Kansas State with 15 points, and Selton Miguel had 10.