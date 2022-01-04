Texas overpowers COVID-depleted K-State, defeat Wildcats 70-57

Texas forward Dylan Disu (4) shoots during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas State Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) — As COVID continues to wreak havoc on the sports world, teams from the high school level, all the way to professional sports are playing with patchwork rosters and makeshift coaching staffs.

Unfortunately, the Kansas State Wildcats mens basketball team is not immune, and with the team down to seven scholarship players and head coach Bruce Weber out, the Wildcats dropped a home game to the Texas Longhorns, 70-57.

Nigel Pack led all scorers in the game with 21 points on 6-of-12 shooting. He added five rebounds and three assists in the effort as well.

As a team, the Wildcats shot 36.4% from the field, and 22.2% from three, while the Longhorns shot 45.5% and 30.4% from three. They kept turnovers light with six apiece, but were outrebounded 40-28.

The first half belonged to the Wildcats, who led the game for all but a minute and a half. They started the game on a 7-0 run, and led 19-14 midway through the first half.

The Longhorns would make a bit of a run, but the two teams went to their respective locker rooms with K-State holding a 35-29 lead.

The second half was not as kind to the purple and silver. The Wildcats would hold their lead until the 17-minute mark of the second half, but a 10-0 run by the Longhorns would take the lead away for good.

After that run, it was smooth sailing for the Longhorns, who would take that lead all the way to the buzzer.

The loss drops the Wildcats to 8-5 overall, and 0-2 in conference play. Up next, K-State will travel to Morgantown, West Virginia, where they will square off with the West Virginia Mountaineers. That game is slated to tip off at 1 p.m. and will air on ESPN.